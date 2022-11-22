Tom Brady plans to break from ‘strict diet’ for Thanksgiving feast

Tom Brady may do the unthinkable on Thanksgiving and shock some fans with the revelation he made in the latest episode of his podcast.

Brady was asked about his plans for the holiday and whether he would stray from his strict TB12 diet. He told legendary sportscaster Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast he will loosen up from the diet to really indulge in the festivities.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

“I know I’ve had a pretty strict diet over the years, but that’s one thing that loosens up around Thanksgiving,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said. “I get to eat kind of, you know, I get to go for it, especially during the season.”

Brady’s diet includes mostly carbohydrates, “nightshade” vegetables, MSG, coffee, legumes, whole grains, roughage, and a small percentage of lean meat. He also consumes a large amount of water per day.

As part of his conversation, Brady talked about how grateful he is for the upbringing he received. His parents have been in his corner since Day 1.

NFL POWER RANKINGS: EAGLES’ WIN PUTS THEM BACK ON TOP; TITANS AND BENGALS EMERGE IN TOP 10

“He’s amazing. I had three older sisters and my dad was always whatever I needed,” Brady said. “You know, I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family. When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable.

“It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career. And, you know, I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Through all the drama Brady has been through this season, he’s managed to keep the Buccaneers at 5-5 and on top of the NFC South through the first 11 weeks.