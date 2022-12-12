Tom Brady reportedly ends disastrous night in San Francisco without a shower: ‘F— that. I’m going home’

A defeated Tom Brady took to the podium on Sunday following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ blowout loss to the San Francisco 49ers and told reporters with a smile, “I’m sure you guys got as many fun questions as I got answers.”

Brady’s answers signaled just how frustrated the veteran quarterback is, but according to one report, he even left Levi Stadium without a shower.

“Some things I don’t give a f— about, at this point,” Brady told the San Francisco Chronicle’s Michael Silver when asked about his decision to skip out on a post-game shower. “F— that. I’m going home.”

49ERS’ BROCK PURDY TALKS PLAYING AGAINST TOM BRADY AFTER WIN: ‘IT’S LITERALLY A DREAM COME TRUE’

What began as a homecoming for the California native turned into a nightmare with Brady going 34 of 55 for 253 yards and just one touchdown in the third quarter to avoid being completely shut out by the Niners’ top-ranked defense.

“I love having everyone here, and it’s nice for my family to come, and I think they had a lot of people from the neighborhood come,” Brady said during his post game presser. “That’s not going to change the outcome of the game, unfortunately, just because you’ve got a cheering section.”

“I wish we could have done a lot better job.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As the rain fell down on the field and the Bucs continued to dig themselves in a deeper hole, Brady told Silver, he assumed his fan base packed it up.

“I’m sure they left, is what they did,” Brady said. “I don’t want them out there in this s—. It was horrible. We sucked.”

Two interceptions by Brady to open the second half led to the Bucs going down 35-0. Only a deflected touchdown pass from Brady to Russell Gage late in the third quarter allowed Tampa Bay to avoid a complete shutout.

“I think everyone’s gotta — it’s easy to say — everyone’s got to just play better,” Brady said of the Bucs’ next four games. “We just have not played consistently well very often. We haven’t played it for four quarters. Have we played it a little bit? At times, not today at all, but some games we play well for five minutes and don’t play well for 55 minutes. Some games we played pretty well for half.”

“We just have not played consistently well for a game.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.