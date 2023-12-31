Tom Brady reveals he nearly unretired in May but didn’t because of 1 reason

Tom Brady shared on social media Sunday that he nearly unretired in May but didn’t end up pulling the trigger because his friends threw him a retirement party.

Brady posted a handful of photos from 2023, including spending time with his family and children, whether it was in Africa or on the basketball court. His caption not only included a heartfelt goodbye to the year in which he decided to retire “for good” but also the year he nearly came back again.

“Looking back on 2023 grateful for every moment,” he wrote. “Cherishing the highs, learning from the lows, and looking forward to what’s coming next. I’m blessed to have family and friends filled with so much love, joy, and compassion surrounding me.

“As you get older, you realize that this is really the only thing that matters, and I’ll never take these people for granted. Hug your kids, call your parents, tell your friends that you love them, and let’s all help make 2024 a kinder and happier year for everyone in our lives.”

In parentheses, he wrote the last bit.

“The only downside to 2023 was when I was about to unretire in May and my friends threw a surprise retirement party. Kind of forced my hand.”

It would have been the second time Brady came back. He retired after the 2021 season, but a few weeks later he announced he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Earlier this year, he posted a heartfelt goodbye to the NFL though rumors circulated weekly that he was thinking about possibly returning to the league. It never happened.

Brady was on a football field again, but that was only for the New England Patriots’ retirement ceremony.

