Tom Brady reveals his ‘barometer for throwing flags’ as NFL refs face intense scrutiny

NFL officials came under fire in both the NFC and AFC Championship Games over the weekend over questionable and confusing calls.

It has been a season-long worth of scrutiny for officials who came under fire at various points of the season over roughing the passer calls. However, fans really took aim at officiating when it came to the conference title games which determined the two teams who will play each other in Super Bowl LVII.

Tom Brady talked about the issue in the latest episode of the “Let’s Go!” podcast, saying he would have three benchmarks for throwing a penalty flag.

“It’s just the way sports are, you know, it’s just another thing for us to get emotional about,” Brady said. “The refs got a tough job. Are they going get every call right? I mean, is anyone a 100% in their job? It’s a hard job to do. They’re making decisions in a millisecond. This is what I believe, it was clear, it was obvious and it was prolonged, in the end of the day that would be my barometer for throwing flags. That would be my barometer for taunting. Was it clear? Was it obvious? And was it prolonged? If it meets those criteria, penalty.

“When you get to the playoffs a lot of times they don’t call it in the playoffs, which I think as players we really actually like that. We like when they let us play. Can that go too far? Absolutely. If you’re thinking about rule changes in refereeing, it’s very difficult because when you slow-mo things down to the millisecond on a TV review, yeah, everyone’s going to be up in arms about everything. But when you’re monitoring those things in real time they’re happening so quick. I think clear, obvious and prolonged is a great way in taunting and holding and (Defensive Pass Interference), roughing the quarterback. All those things I think would be a better barometer for throwing those flags.”

Brady added that it is “not reality” to expect referees to make the right call all the time.

The Philadelphia Eagles ended up defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship. It was on the Eagles’ first drive where a dropped ball was missed on a throw from Jalen Hurts to DeVonta Smith.

In a tight AFC Championship Game, the Kansas City Chiefs received a re-do after an official needed to re-spot the ball. That drive resulted in no points, but it was a key talking point among fans.