Tom Brady says there is ‘no retirement in my future’ despite Bucs’ struggles

Tom Brady has finally looked somewhat human – he’s thrown just eight touchdowns in six games this year.

His 1,652 passing yards still rank fifth in the NFL, but the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are scoring just 20.2 points per game, which ranks 20th.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brady has been in the news amid divorce rumors, which has forced a conversation on whether he could hang it up midseason – reminder, Brady retired in February, but after just 40 days, he said he had unfinished business.

The 45-year-old was asked about possibly retiring midseason, but he shut it down.

“I love the sport and I love the teammates, and I wanna go do a great job for this team like I always have. So, no retirement in my future.”

TOM BRADY APOLOGIZES FOR COMPARING PLAYING IN THE NFL TO MILITARY DEPLOYMENT: ‘A VERY POOR CHOICE OF WORDS’

At first, he cracked a joke that he was on the microphone to officially call it a career. However, he wasn’t clear on how long there would be “no retirement” for.

Tampa Bay is coming off a stunning loss in Pittsburgh against the Steelers.

“I think anytime you lose, it’s not very fun for any of us,” Brady said. “So I think we just gotta go play better. I think that’s the reality to solving a lot of issues… I’ve definitely been a part of seasons where we’ve not played as well as we’re capable; I don’t think it’s as enjoyable for anyone…. We’re certainly not happy when it’s not right. So we’re working hard to get it right. It’s Week 6, we’re going into Week 7, there’s a lot of football. Our whole season’s ahead of us.”

The Bucs will head to Carolina to face their NFC South rival Panthers, who are widely regarded as the worst team in football.