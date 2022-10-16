Tom Brady set for Bucs-Steelers matchup, heads for Acrisure Stadium

Tom Brady was spotted leaving his hotel room for Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 6 game against the Steelers.

Brady was wearing a light blue jacket with dark blue pants and white sneakers. He was carrying a camouflage duffel bag as he got onto the team bus.

Tampa Bay entered their game against Pittsburgh in sole possession of first place of the NFC South following last week’s victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It was set to be Brady’s first matchup against the tough Steelers defense.

Pittsburgh’s toughness on the defensive side of the football was something Brady was asked about earlier in the week.

“They’re very good. They play very sound. It’s a hard-nosed team. I’ve played the Steelers a lot – a very physical style of ball. Cam Heyward is one of the great players I’ve ever played against. Myles Jack, Devin Bush – a really good group of linebackers. They’ve got some good pass-rushers. The secondary, they’re a little banged up, we’re just trying to figure out who’s going to play,” Brady said.

“But Minkah [Fitzpatrick], I think Minkah is a phenomenal player. [Terrell] Edmunds is a really good player. They’re going to challenge us, they’re going to be sound, they’re going to be in the right position, and they’re going to make us earn it.”

Brady has played the Steelers several times in his career, with most of his iconic matchups coming while he was with the Patriots. In 12 games, Brady has had 3,744 passing yards, 29 touchdown passes and only five interceptions. He’s 9-3 in those games.

Brady skipped the Buccaneers’ walkthrough on Saturday morning as he was up in New York City to attend the wedding of New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft. Brady also attended the event without his wife, Gisele Bündchen, amid divorce rumors. Bündchen seemingly broke her silence for the first time earlier this week.