Tom Brady set to become minority owner of Raiders, Mark Davis says

Las Vegas Raiders owner Marc Davis told ESPN that legendary quarterback Tom Brady will own a minority state in the franchise.

“We have come to an agreement for Tom Brady to become a partner in the Raiders and we have submitted it to the NFL for approval. We’re excited for Tom to join the Raiders,” he said in a statement to ESPN.

With Brady retirement from the game “for good” this time following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the playoffs last season, ESPN reported last week that Brady was in “deep discussions” with Davis and the Raiders to become a limited partner.

The report noted that Brady’s involvement with the franchise would be “passive” and it wouldn’t give him any “operational control or authority over the club in business or football matters.”

Like any ownership agreement, 24 of the 32 NFL owners would have to sign off on it before it can be locked in by the league.

If the vote goes through — it’s not expected to be done at this week’s owners’ meetings — Brady would join George Halas and Jerry Richardson as the only players to become owners in the league.

Brady’s involvement in sports franchises in the Las Vegas area was already underway after purchasing a stake in the Las Vegas Aces, the 2022 WNBA champions. That acquisition came in March.

Brady has been wanting to get into NFL ownership, as he reportedly attempted to purchase a minority stake in the Miami Dolphins in 2021 when he initially retired from the Bucs before second-guessing that decision.

The Dolphins were eventually hit by the league for engaging in communications they weren’t allowed to have with Brady, as he was still under contract with the Bucs when those ownership talks occurred.

Las Vegas, though, was also an interesting franchise that had connections with Brady following his illustrious tenure in New England. Not only is his former offensive coordinator, Josh McDaniels, the team’s head coach, but GM Dave Ziegler also comes from the Patriots.

There’s also new Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who was Brady’s backup with the Patriots prior to moving on to the San Francisco 49ers.

Brady, 45, is clearly married to the game, but now that his playing days are over, becoming an owner — and perhaps an executive down the road — is the next chapter.