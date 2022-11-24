Tom Brady shares moments with son Jack at Buccaneers’ practice before Thanksgiving

Coming off the bye week, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a crucial matchup with the Cleveland Browns to remain atop the NFC South division.

But Thanksgiving week is also about family, and Brady showed that when his son, Jack, took some reps at Bucs practice Wednesday.

Jack Brady, 15, was put through some drills, wearing a red Bucs T-shirt and a Bucs cap like his father would wear on the sidelines.

Jack plays free safety for his high school team and plays quarterback on occasion.

“It’s the best,” Brady said of Jack being at practice, via TMZ Sports. “I had him out here for training camp last year, which was amazing for a dad. It was pretty special. As much as I can be around him, the better it is.”

Brady also posted a picture of Jack running as he watched in the background with the caption, “My Inspiration,” surrounded by heart emojis on his Instagram.

Jack, the son of Brady and Bridget Moynihan, “moves better than I did at his age,” if you asked his father. Brady made the comment recently on his “Let’s Go!” podcast, adding that watching Jack play is “one of the great highlights of life.”

Brady’s family life has been in the media spotlight as his divorce from Gisele Bundchen was finalized. Rumors of a broken marriage swirled while Brady’s Bucs were struggling on the field prior to the couple amicably parting ways.

Brady was asked what he’s thankful for this time of year, and he said he’s a “very, very lucky guy.”

“I’m thankful for a lot. I have a lot of blessings in my life,” he said.

Brady added on his podcast, “I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

The Bucs and Browns will kick off in Cleveland Sunday.