Tom Brady shoulders blame for Bucs’ latest loss: ‘Can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times’

Despite his uncharacteristic struggles this season, Tom Brady continues to prove himself as one of the greatest – this time as a leader shouldering the blame for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ latest loss against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Brady’s leadership is undeniable but the seven-time Super Bowl champion continues to do just that even with the Bucs dropping two games below .500 after suffering a 34-23 loss to the Bengals over the weekend.

During his weekly appearance on the “Let’s Go!” podcast on Monday, Brady took responsibility for their latest loss, admitting his four turnovers made it difficult for the Bucs to come out on top.

“Man, losing sucks. That’s just the reality. There’s not a lot of explanation, unfortunately. I’ve had to do too much of that this year. So, just learning from it and trying to be better,” he said.

“I just had some real s—– plays yesterday at the end of the day. You can’t win when the quarterback turns it over four times and that’s on me. So, that’s how I feel.”

The Bucs led by two touchdowns going into halftime but turnovers on four consecutive possessions in the second half gave way to Cincinnati’s eventual comeback victory.

“There’s ways you can handle adversity,” Brady said of Tampa Bay’s season. “One is you can point fingers at other people, which we don’t do. Another thing you do is you quit and that’s not what we do. And the other thing is you point a finger at yourself and that’s what we do.”

“I gotta do a better job and I gotta be better for my team. I gotta be better for our organization. I gotta be better for our fans. All it does is motivate me to work harder.”

The Buccaneers can repeat as division champions with wins over the Panthers, Falcons and Saints to close out the season

“We have an opportunity to do something about it and we’re at the home stretch. There’s three games to play,” Brady said.

