Tom Brady speaks glowingly of youth sports as son plays high school football: ‘Want the kids to have fun’

Tom Brady went from hard-nosed competitor to doting dad in the latest episode of his podcast on Monday when he talked about watching his high school freshman son play football.

Brady appeared in the weekly “Let’s Go!” podcast with legendary sportscaster Jim Gray he really enjoys watching his children participate in youth sports. He singled out his son Jack, whom he co-parents with his ex, Bridget Moynahan.

Brady said he believes youth sports can teach kids a plethora of things and maintained he wasn’t one of those crazy people on the sidelines yelling at coaches and referees.

“One of the great highlights in my life is watching him play and him grow and him develop and my kids in general too. I love watching him kind of dig deep. Especially team sports, I love team sports because it forces you to get along with other people. It forces you to take responsibility and accountability for your actions. It teaches you discipline. It teaches you respect,” the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said.

“He’s playing high school football now. I could never imagine he’d be in high school and I could never imagine him playing football. Getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. And I don’t give a s— how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends. … It’s really a treat, as all parents know, watching your kids play.”

Brady said his son plays quarterback and safety for his high school, and he’s not really keen on taking things too seriously, especially with his child being so young.

“I just want the kids to have fun. It’s really great as a parent to see your kids joyful. That’s what we all hope for our kids. You want to provide them the experience to grow and to grow into their adolescence and to deal with adversities to wins and losses in life,” he added.

“Not just sports, but on a test and with their friendships. That’s the most important thing I see — dealing with their friends, dealing with accountability, responsibility and learning to overcome challenges, dealing with failures and dealing with successes. All those things youth sports teaches us all.”