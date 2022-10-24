Tom Brady sums up Bucs’ brutal season through seven games: ‘No one feels good about where we’re at’

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in the doldrums and that proved to be the case even more so on Sunday when the team suffered a 21-3 loss to the Carolina Panthers.

Brady and the Buccaneers dropped to 3-4 with the loss. It is the first time Brady fell to 3-4 during the season since 2002, when he was in his second full season as a starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. That team finished 9-7 and missed the playoffs.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion’s frustrations boiled over in last week’s game against the Pittsburgh Steelers as the offense sputtered, and the defense did not do enough to keep them at bay. The offense could not get in gear against the Panthers either.

“No one feels good about where we’re at,” Brady said after the game. “No one feels good about how we played or what we’re doing. We’re all in it together, and we have to pull ourselves out of it.”

He was 32-of-49 passing for 290 yards. He had a sure touchdown pass to Mike Evans early in the game, but the four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver dropped the pass. The team never recovered after that.

“It’s one play,” Brady said. “There’s a lot of other plays, too. It’s never one play. It’s a lot of plays.”

The team ran 66 plays on 11 drives and held the ball for more than 30 minutes but only mustered up three points.

“We’re going to see how many people can handle adversity, and it’s about as dark as it’s going to be right now,” Bucs coach Todd Bowles said after the game.

Tampa Bay does not have much time to recover after the loss. The team will host the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.