Tom Brady wishes daughter happy birthday in sweet moment after win over Saints: ‘Daddy loves you’

Tom Brady delivered a sweet message to his daughter, Vivian Lake, after he led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a comeback 17-16 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Monday night.

Brady spoke to ESPN’s Lisa Salters after the game and summed up how good the offense clicked at the end of the game and how the defense was able to hold the Saints’ offense just enough to allow him to get back into the game. He then wished his daughter a very happy birthday.

“Good to get a win at home,” Brady said. “It’s my daughter’s birthday Vivi Lake. Daddy loves you and hopefully that’s for her. She was a little worried when I said we’re playing the Saints.”

Brady’s daughter, who he co-parents with his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, turned 10 on Monday. He posted about the special day on Instagram before the game.

“Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart” he captioned a photo. “You bring so much joy to our life! We love you.”

Bündchen commented with a heart emoji on the post.

The two filed for divorce back in October.

“In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Brady wrote at the time. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.

“We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

