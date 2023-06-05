Tom Brady’s kids trick 7-time Super Bowl champ to ride ‘Tower of Terror’ in family trip to Disney

Tom Brady is apparently not enjoying all aspects of retirement.

On Monday, the former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback shared pictures and videos on social media of himself at Disney World with two of his children, 13-year-old Benjamin and 10-year-old Vivian, with whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

While most of the trip appeared to be enjoyable, Brady’s children seemingly told a little white lie to get the seven-time Super Bowl champion onto one of the park’s more thrilling rides.

“The happiest place on earth (until you realize your kids were lying about Tower of Terror being ‘mad chill,’” Brady wrote in an Instagram caption that featured a video of him shouting on the ride.

Brady carried the joke to Twitter where she shared the very lie his children told him that got him on the ride to begin with.

“Tower of Terror is mad chill dad,” Brady tweeted with an image of him shouting.

Despite the scare, Brady is certainly making the most of his time with his family after playing 23 seasons in the NFL.

Brady first retired at the end of the 2021 season, but a little more than a month later, he reversed his decision. After battling through a number of struggles both on and off the field last year, Brady announced in February that he was “retiring for good.”

Brady has continued to address rumors of another possible comeback, which were heightened after reports revealed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo underwent foot surgery in March – Brady is now a minority owner of the Raiders.

But for the former New England Patriots quarterback, his NFL career is over for good.

“I’m certain I’m not playing again,” he said during an interview with “SI Now” host Robin Lundberg last week. “I’ve tried to make that clear and I hate to continue to profess that because I’ve already told people that lots of times.”

“I’m looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year. I’m looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders and were in the process of that along with the other different things I’m a part of professionally and in my personal life – just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that’s a very important job and I take them all pretty seriously.”