Tom Brady’s ‘that mother f—er’ mystery appears to have been solved

Retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick has a theory: He’s that ‘mother f—er’ Tom Brady referenced during HBO’s “The Shop” in 2021.

Brady was discussing his 2020 free agency on the show and how he would end up with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But during that explanation, Brady said that one interested team ended up going with someone else, to which he said, “You’re sticking with that mother f—er?”

Fitzpatrick spoke on ESPN’s “The Dan Le Batard Show,” claiming that he was that man while with the Miami Dolphins.

“I think I still am. I think I still am that guy,” he said. “If you go back to that … before the 2019 season when the Dolphins are trying to assemble a roster that is going to help them get a better draft pick the next year, so it’s not like that was going to be an attractive situation for Tom anyway. So, I’m not sure why he was so upset about it, but I still to this day believe that I am that mother f—er.”

The Dolphins were a team involved in the Brady sweepstakes, so much so ex-head coach Brian Flores alleged that Miami tampered various times trying to get Brady to play for him. He even said Miami wanted him to become a minority owner of the franchise.

Miami was fined for tampering after it was found they attempted to bring Brady and ex-Saints head coach Sean Payton to the Dolphins.

Flores filed a lawsuit against the Dolphins, among other teams, and the league. There was also the Las Vegas Raiders as a possible flirtation, as UFC president Dana White alleged that he had a plan to bring Brady and tight end Rob Gronkowski to Sin City.

Either way, the Dolphins ended up with a 10-6 record during the 2020 season, with Fitzpatrick starting seven of the 16 games while rookie Tua Tagovailoa, who remains the starter in Miami today, started the rest.

Fitzpatrick ended up with a nickname he doesn’t mind from Brady either.

“I tried to get my wife to make a few T-shirts, so I could wear them around. We were just trying to figure out with all the kids around which letters to blank out,” he said jokingly.

Brady ended up making the right decision, joining the Bucs and leading them to a Super Bowl victory over the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa Bay.

Fitzpatrick retired after 17 NFL seasons in June, saying he was “forever grateful for the magical ride.” Part of that ride kept Brady out of South Beach.