Tom Kim gets doused in mud at PGA Championship, cleans off by jumping in water

Tom Kim’s day on the course was sloppy in more ways than one.

Kim wasn’t able to complete his first round at the PGA Championship due to darkness, but through 16 holes, he was 3-over par.

But on the sixth hole at Oak Hill, Kim found himself in some deep rough – and apparently it was a swamp.

When Kim got out of the bad area, the camera caught him covered in mud practically from head to toe.

Kim carried on like it was business as usual, but he soon found out he was going viral on Twitter.

“As soon as I went in, it was kind of sketch,” Kim said after the round. “But I was like, ‘This is a major championship.’ I’m fighting for every single stroke I have. And then it got dark. Once my foot got in, I was like, ‘There’s no looking back.'”

Kim even admitted he got stuck in the mud and needed help. But he wasn’t done yet.

The Presidents Cup phenom decided he needed to clean up some.

“It couldn’t get any worse. I was wet enough, so I thought I might as well just go in the water and wash myself off.”

“It could’ve been a lot better, that’s for sure,” Kim said of his Thursday in New York.

Eric Cole is the leader at -5 despite playing just 14 holes before play was suspended. Bryson DeChambeau, Adam Scott and Dustin Johnson all trail by a shot, while Scottie Scheffler and Corey Conners sit at -3.