Tommy DeVito perfect on Giants’ final drive to set up game-winning field goal in stunning victory

The legend of Tommy DeVito grew on Monday night.

In front of his family and friends at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, DeVito was 4-for-4 on the final drive of the game to set up kicker Randy Bullock for the game-winning 37-yard field goal to give the New York Giants a win over the Green Bay Packers 24-22.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Giants were able to recover from a devastating Saquon Barkley fumble on the previous drive. Barkley’s fumble helped the Packers drive 36 yards for a Jordan Love touchdown pass to Malik Heath. Green Bay failed to secure the 2-point conversion and eight plays later it was the Giants celebrating.

DeVito was an efficient 17-for-21 with 158 yards and a crucial touchdown pass to Isaiah Hodgins in the third quarter. He wasn’t sacked and had 71 yards on the ground.

DeVito found Wan’Dale Robinson twice on the final drive as well as Barkley and Darius Slayton. The last Robinson catch went for 32 yards and helped give Bullock an easier kick.

KADARIUS TONEY VIDEO SPARKS NEW DEBATE OVER WHETHER CHIEFS WIDE RECEIVER CHECKED IN WITH REF BEFORE PENALTY

Once Bullock’s kick went in, the stadium erupted with thunderous joy.

Despite the fumble, Barkley led the team with 86 yards on 20 carries and two touchdowns. Robinson, who had a crucial couple of catches in the game for the Giants, led the team with six catches or 79 yards.

New York secured its third consecutive win behind DeVito and moved to 5-8 on the season. Green Bay fell to 6-7 on the year.

Love had 218 passing yards, the touchdown pass to Heath and an interception. Tucker Kraft led the team in receiving with four catches for 64 yards. A.J. Dillon had 53 yards on 15 carries.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.