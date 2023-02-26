Tommy Fury defeats Jake Paul by split decision in thrilling boxing match

Tommy Fury handed Jake Paul his first career boxing loss winning by split decision after eight rounds in Saudi Arabia.

Judges scored the fight 75-74 Paul, 76-73 Fury, 76-73 Fury.

Fury, who remains undefeated at 9-0 with four career knockouts, was the first true boxer that Paul has faced to this point.

Paul, who is now 6-1 with four knockouts, has a rematch clause in their contract that he can pursue if he would like. Fury said he would “100 percent” return to the ring to face him if he chooses to do so.

