Tony Romo’s Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce flub sparks funny Jim Nantz quip

Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo may have gotten Tayvis Nation a little too hopeful with his flub during his call of the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Taylor Swift was in attendance for the game to support her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. As the cameras focused on her early in the matchup, Romo accidentally called her Kelce’s wife.

“… As you see Kelce’s wife, Taylor Swift, in the audience …” Romo said on the broadcast and quickly apologized for making the mistake.

“Not yet,” Jim Nantz responded. “You don’t know something we don’t know, do you?”

Kelce and Swift are the most famous couple in pro football right now, and Romo knows what it’s like to be in that spotlight. When he was quarterbacking the Cowboys offense, his former girlfriend, Jessica Simpson, was in the stands wearing his jersey and supporting Romo at some games.

Swift hasn’t gotten that far to wear Kelce’s jersey, but she has donned some fashionable Chiefs gear to some of the games she has attended so far.

It was a big week for Swift as she was named Time’s “Person of the Year.” She opened up about how she and Kelce began dating.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she said. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

“When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there, and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

