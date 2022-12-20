Top QB in transfer portal headed to University of Kentucky

The Kentucky Wildcats look like they have Will Levis’ replacement.

N.C. State quarterback Devin Leary is transferring to the University of Kentucky, he announced Tuesday.

Leary threw 35 touchdowns to just five interceptions in 2021, and his touchdown total surpassed Phillip Rivers’ single-season school record.

On Oct. 8, Leary suffered a season-ending injury just a few weeks after being named the ACC preseason player of the year.

The soon-to-be senior is the top-ranked QB in the transfer portal and is ranked as high as the third-best player.

Leary threw for 1,265 yards and 11 touchdowns with four interceptions in six games this season. In his 30 games with the Wolfpack over four years, he completed 60.2% of his passes for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 picks. He’s also ran for five touchdowns since the beginning of the 2021 season.

Leary is expected to be ready for the beginning of next season, but he’s suffered season-ending injuries in two of his last three seasons.

Despite his injuries, some believe Leary may hear his name in the 2024 NFL Draft, especially if he can put up numbers like he did last year.

The Wolfpack started 4-0, but after Leary’s injury, they went 3-3 to finish the regular season 8-4 and 4-4 in the conference.

They will face the Maryland Terrapins in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl Dec. 30.