Touchdown: Taylor Swift lands in Baltimore ahead of AFC Championship, jet belches tons of C02 emissions

Taylor Swift’s supportive girlfriend tour continued Sunday as she landed in Baltimore for the AFC Championship game to watch her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, take on the Baltimore Ravens – but her “climate indulgences” tour was in full flight.

According to Swift’s jet-tracking Reddit account, the pop star’s Dassault Falcon 7X touched down at the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, less than 40 minutes after taking off from Morristown Airport, in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

The trip from New Jersey to Baltimore was only 164 miles and her 40-minute flight used 1,589 lbs of jet fuel, cost $1,328 for the fuel and produced three tons of C02 emissions, plane-notify wrote on the Reddit thread.

Swift’s flights to NFL games created 138 tons of emissions in three months, as the pop star continues to be the world’s most carbon-emitting celebrity, according to the New Daily.

A representative for Swift told news outlets that she had purchased double the carbon credits required for her Eras tour before it kicked off in March, justifying her personal emissions.

“The excess credits means Taylor could have accounted for more than enough to cover her latest romance springing up in the middle of her sell-out tour, with her trips to support Kelce upping her carbon emissions alongside her planned tour travels,” the representative said.

Carbon offsets are used by airlines and other companies in order to meet environmental goals of reducing net carbon emissions. But The Wall Street Journal editorial board argued that such offsets, what it termed as “climate indulgences,” are mostly for show.

“They are a political creation that lets companies and countries—and now celebrities—virtue signal,” the editorial board wrote. “If a manufacturer wants to claim it is reducing emissions, it can buy a credit rather than use less gas or coal power. Instead of flying commercial, Ms. Swift can buy credits to offset trips on her $40 million Dassault aircraft. Carbon offsets don’t significantly reduce emissions, but they do promote the illusion that a net-zero world is possible.”

In 2023, Swift’s jet had an average flight time of only 80 minutes, and she created more than 1194 times more carbon emissions than the average person, even taking a 36-minute flight from Missouri to Nashville, according to the Reddit account.

Swift’s representative told TMZ at the time that “Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect.”

In 2022, Swift was named the world’s most polluting celebrity by Yard, a sustainability marketing agency, because of her carbon emissions, but she has done little to repair her bad reputation in 2023 and 2024.

Swift’s total flight emissions for 2022 totaled 8,240 metric tons, which is 1,185 times more than the average person’s total annual emissions, according to the report by Yard.

Fox News’ Jeffery Clark contributed to this story.