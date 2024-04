The results of this month’s municipal election for the three council seats for the Town of Blades are as follows:



• Raymond Adkins 41 Votes

• Nancy McAdams 73 Votes

• Susan Seltzer 90 Votes

• Donald Trice 59 Votes



Town of Blades will swear in Councilors-elect Nancy McAdams, Susan Seltzer and Donald Trice on

Monday, April 8th at the town’s council meeting.