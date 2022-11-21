Train collision in northern CA kills 2 people

Two people died after being hit by a train early Saturday in the Northern California city of Elk Grove, authorities said.

The crash happened near Railroad Street and Elk Grove Boulevard, police said in a statement.

“Since the incident occurred on Union Pacific Railroad property and not on a public street, the Union Pacific Railroad Police are handling the investigation,” the statement said. “This is standard procedure when an incident happens on their property.”

Union Pacific officials didn’t immediately respond to a request for more information.