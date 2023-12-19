Train derails in Texas after smashing through semitruck trailer, video shows

A train in North Texas derailed Sunday morning after plowing through an 18-wheeler that had become stuck on the tracks, authorities said.

The derailment happened just before 10 a.m. near Aledo, about 20 miles west of Fort Worth, when a Union Pacific train traveling to Fort Worth struck a semitruck at a crossing along FM 5 at Annetta Centerpoint Road, the Parker County Sheriff’s Office said.

Two train engines and 17 train cars derailed, FOX4 Dallas-Fort Worth reported, citing the Texas Department of Public Safety. The train conductor was treated at a hospital for minor injuries.

Bystanders captured video of the train smashing through the truck.

“Oh my god,” Samuel Ingram can be heard saying from inside his car as he watched the train derail. “Look at the train, it is flipping upside down.”

The sheriff’s office said that some oil and diesel fuel spilled, but the fire department and hazmat crews were at the scene. No other chemicals were spilled and there was no danger to the public.

FM 5 was temporarily closed as officials worked at the scene.