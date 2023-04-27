Train derails in Wisconsin near Mississippi River

A train derailed Thursday in Wisconsin near the Mississippi River, according to reports.

The train derailment occurred near State Routes 35 and 82, News8000 reported.

Video of the wreckage filmed by a bystander appears to show cargo boxes along the railway and the river. U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisconsin, who sits on the House of Representatives Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure, released a statement on the matter.

“My staff was just made aware of a train derailment in our District south of the Lansing Bridge in Ferryville,” his office tweeted. “We have begun to coordinate with BNSF, FEMA, Wisconsin Emergency Management, the state and national Departments of Transportation, Crawford County officials, and Congresswoman Ashley Hinson (IA-2), whose District may also be impacted, to get answers on what occurred.”

He added that his staff was traveling to the derailment site and will continue to monitor the situation.

