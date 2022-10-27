Train ride at Missouri amusement park derails, injures six passengers and employee

A train ride at the Silver Dollar City amusement park near Branson, Missouri derailed on Wednesday evening, injuring at least 7 people.

Six guests and one employee were harmed on the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam train ride, according to the park. They were transported to local medical facilities via ambulances.

An official from the Stone County’s Office of Emergency Management told FOX 4 Kansas City that none of the passengers had life-threatening injuries. The official also said that the train was almost full at the time of the accident.

Silver Dollar City confirmed the accident on Twitter, saying they are “wholeheartedly” supporting guests and first responders.

“Silver Dollar confirms that earlier this evening, sections of the Frisco Silver Dollar Line Steam train derailed from the track,” the statement read.

“At this time, we are wholeheartedly focused on providing support for guests and team members in partnership with Stone County first responders,” the amusement park added.

The Frisco Silver Dollar Line, which opened in 1962, is the oldest-operating ride at the Midwestern amusement park.

The accident is being investigated by officials. The Missouri Division of Fire Safety’s Amusement Ride Safety Unit confirmed that their investigation of the accident will continue on Thursday morning.