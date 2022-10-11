Transgender women must sign up for military draft under Biden admin, trans men get a pass

Transgender women must still register for the military draft, according to the U.S. Selective Service.

“US citizens or immigrants who are born male and changed their gender to female are still required to register,” the Selective Service states on its official website.

Individuals who were born female, but identify as male do not need to register for the military draft, per the government.

The policy is not new, but gained attention after the Selective Service tweeted at parents on Friday, reminding them that their sons must register.

PENTAGON TO ALLOW OPEN TRANSGENDER MILITARY SERVICE, REVERSING TRUMP POLICY

“Parents, if your son is an only son and the last male in your family to carry the family name, he is still required to register with SSS. Learn more about who needs to register,” the Selective Service tweeted.

The tweet linked to its government website outlining that “almost all male US citizens and male immigrants, who are 18 through 25, are required to register with Selective Service.”

DEBATE OVER FEMALE DRAFT RE-EMERGES AS SENATE CONSIDERS DEFENSE SPENDING

The policy pre-dates the Biden administration, but the White House expressed support for all people to be included in the draft last year.

“The administration supports section 513 and the registration requirement for all citizens, which further ensures a military selective system that is fair and just,” the White House said last year as Congress weighed adding women to a measure in the National Defense Authorization Act that would require them to register for the draft.

SENATE APPROVES $778 BILLION MILITARY FUNDING BILL AFTER DELAY

President Biden ultimately signed the National Defense Authorization Act last year without the provision including women.

That same year, Biden signed an executive order allowing all qualified Americans to serve in the military. A statement from the White House cited a study from 2016 that found “open transgender service has had no significant impact on operational effectiveness or unit cohesion in foreign militaries.”

The White House directed Fox News Digital to the Selective Service System when approached for comment on the matter.