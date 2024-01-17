Trash dumped on Holocaust monument in Philadelphia days after being vandalized with swastika

One of Philadelphia’s Holocaust memorials has been vandalized for the second time in days after police said someone dumped trash at the site days after a swastika was painted on a nearby wall.

Police stated on Tuesday afternoon, the base of a monument at the Horowtiz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza was littered with piles of trash.

This hate crime comes just days after surveillance video captured a suspect spray-painting a swastika on a wall of the Arch Street memorial over the weekend.

PHILADELPHIA VIDEO CAPTURES HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL PLAZA BEING DEFACED WITH SWASTIKA

Philadelphia police and Homeland Security are currently investigating the situation.

“This reprehensible act not only desecrates a symbol of remembrance for the victims of the Holocaust but also highlights the disturbing rise in antisemitism plaguing our community,” Anti-Defamation League Philadelphia Regional Director Andrew Goretsky said in a statement on the social media platform X. “We must unite against such hatred, reaffirm out commitment to tolerance, and work collectively to eradicate bigotry.”

A suspect has not yet been identified, but police described him as wearing a black mask and a dark jacket, possibly brown, with a stripe across the chest and down the arms.

Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Central Detectives at (215) 686-3093.