‘Trash’ Kyler Murray ‘plays like a high school player,’ former All-Pro running back says

Kyler Murray has the ability to turn heads every time he touches the football.

In one play in Week 2, he scrambled over 80 yards in an eventually successful two-point conversion.

But in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy, his playing style is not conducive to NFL success.

“He plays like a high school player,” McCoy said on the “I Am Athlete” Podcast. “Runs around, runs backward, he does a circle, the ballerina circle, then goes left, goes right, turns all the way around again, then looks for a wide receiver. That’s not how you play quarterback.”

The two-time First-Team All-Pro selection added that Murray is “trash, overrated, overhyped.”

McCoy won a Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes, who is elite in all facets, but arguably more so than Murray, can go viral with his unscripted plays.

But when asked to compare the two, McCoy wanted no part of it.

“He ain’t Mahomes. Let me tell you about Mahomes real quick: the majority of Mahomes’ passes are timing. Third step, hit, boom, ball’s out. Fifth step, boom, ball’s out. Now sometimes he goes off script, we all can do that… not every pass! Every pass, (Murray is) holding the ball, ‘Let’s make a miracle.’ Every game he’s played. Watch him play. It’s really embarrassing, to be honest. Like, who’s coaching this kid?”

Murray was a heavy topic of conversation in the offseason when there was a clause in his contract that said he had to study more film. That was rescinded after public backlash, but the two-time Super Bowl champion says the Cardinals quarterback needs to hit the playbooks more.

“He ain’t reading no coverages,” McCoy said, noting that Murray relies too much on athletic ability rather than football IQ. “When a quarterback is running around like that all day, all night, all game, that’s because he’s not reading any coverages.”

The Cards are 1-2 on the year, but their one win came when Murray led them from down 20-0 at halftime to an overtime win in Las Vegas against the Raiders, the same game with the 80+ scramble for two points.

Murray is in his fourth season in the NFL and is 23-25-1 as a starter, leading Arizona to the playoffs in 2020 and making two Pro Bowls.