Travis Kelce blows kiss, forms heart with hands as he scores historic TD with Taylor Swift watching

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes put the Kansas City Chiefs ahead late in the second quarter when the two connected for a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs in Orchard Park, New York, on Sunday.

It was the star tight end’s first touchdown catch since Nov. 20 against the Philadelphia Eagles. After scoring, Kelce threw the ball into the stands.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As he walked back toward his sideline, he blew a kiss and formed a heart with his hands, appearing to direct it up toward the suite where his girlfriend, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, his brother, Jason Kelce, and the rest of his family were sitting for the divisional round playoff matchup.

Swift and the family celebrated the touchdown. Jason Kelce ripped his shirt off and yelled in jubilation toward the Bills fans.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

LIONS ROAR TO NFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME AFTER TAKING DOWN BUCCANEERS IN THRILLING GAME

The tight end finished the half leading the team with three catches for 66 yards.

Kelce and Mahomes tied the record for most postseason touchdowns by a quarterback-receiver duo with 15. The two stars are tied with Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski, who dominated as members of the New England Patriots and broke Joe Montana and Jerry Rice’s record as Tampa Bay Buccaneers players.

The star tight end hadn’t gotten on the board since the team’s 21-17 loss to the Eagles. He caught a 4-yard pass from Mahomes on that score, but he didn’t cross the goal line for the rest of the regular season.

He finished the regular season with 93 catches for 984 yards and five touchdowns.