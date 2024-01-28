Travis Kelce breaks Jerry Rice’s all-time postseason receptions record

Travis Kelce etched his name in the NFL history books on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs star surpassed NFL legend Jerry Rice for the most catches in the postseason all-time with 152. Kelce accomplished the feat in the second quarter of the team’s AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens. He nearly picked up the first down on the play.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The tight end finished the half with nine catches for 96 yards and a touchdown.

Kelce made a one-handed touchdown catch to put the Chiefs on the board in the first quarter. He then dove for a catch to get a first down during the team’s second drive.

Kansas City led Baltimore at halftime 17-7.

RAVENS’ LAMAR JACKSON SHAKES OFF DEFENDER, DELIVERS PERFECT THROW FOR MIRACULOUS TD IN AFC TITLE GAME

Kelce did it in 21 playoff games as Rice set the mark in 29 games. He last appeared in a playoff game during the 2004 season with the Seattle Seahawks. He was with the Oakland Raiders in 2002 when the team made the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rice finished his career with 151 catches for 2,245 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Kansas City and Baltimore were playing for the right to head to the Super Bowl. The Chiefs are in their sixth consecutive conference title game and the Ravens were hosting a conference championship for the first time in franchise history.

Kansas City is the defending Super Bowl champion while Baltimore hasn’t been to the Super Bowl since the 2012 season.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.