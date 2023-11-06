Travis Kelce faces jabs after another quiet game without Taylor Swift in attendance

Travis Kelce was quiet in the Kansas City Chiefs’ 21-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday even as he broke Tony Gonzalez’s franchise record for most receiving yards.

Kelce had three catches on four targets for 14 yards. It was one of his least impactful games of the season.

“They were aware of him,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. “We always try to get him the ball, and we try to do it quickly. There wasn’t a lot of space there for him, breaking in or out.”

Patrick Mahomes completed passes to nine Chiefs receivers during the game. He threw touchdown passes to Jerick McKinnon and Rashee Rice.

Some NFL fans pointed to the lack of Taylor Swift being in Frankfurt, Germany, as the catalyst for his quiet game. Kelce has seemed to dominate on offense with the pop superstar in the building – home or away – but fizzling out when she decides to forgo watching the games in person.

Kelce was ribbed on social media.

“Travis Kelce with Taylor Swift in attendance: 108 yards per game,” Sports Illustrated’s Michael Fabiano wrote on X. “Travis Kelce without Taylor Swift in attendance: 41 yards per game.”

“Let me find out Travis Kelce can’t perform without Taylor Swift there,” one fan wrote.

“Travis Kelce lowkey might be a– without Taylor Swift,” another added. “Side note that man will NEVER be Gronk.”

“Travis Kelce really is a– without Taylor swift,” a third added.

Kelce was asked about the notion about him playing better when Swift is present for his games.

“I think it’s. I think it’s pretty much a coincidence. I’ve had some pretty big games in my career. So yeah I think it’s a bit of a coincidence for sure,” he said.

He would not say whether he was “in love” and wanted to keep his “personal relationship, personal.”

Swift appears to be set to miss the next few Chiefs games. She will begin the international leg of her Eras Tour on Thursday in Buenos Aires. She will then head to Brazil on Nov. 17.