Travis Kelce launches his helmet in frustration, has tiff with Andy Reid during loss to Raiders

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce had another underwhelming game as the team fell to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday afternoon, 20-14.

Kelce finished the game with five catches for 44 yards as he recorded his fifth straight game without a touchdown. The tight end’s actions on the sidelines were the talking point after the game.

He was seen in the first half launching his helmet at the watercooler stand as his frustrations boiled over. He was then seen having a little tiff with head coach Andy Reid. One staff member tried to give Kelce his helmet back, but Reid denied him.

The two appeared to bump each other in a friendly manner at the end of their intense back-and-forth.

Reid was asked about his interactions with Kelce after the game.

“Yeah, listen, I mean, he went back in and did a nice job. So, things happen, emotional game. Trav’s emotional and sometimes my red hair gets to me a little bit, but it all works out,” Reid said.

He added that he didn’t think there was a “frustration point” that was being reached.

Patrick Mahomes was also frustrated at his offensive line at one point. He said he hoped to see his team move on from the loss and start preparing for their Week 17 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“I mean, all you can do is just move on to the next day, the next game. We’re going to be playing a Cincinnati team that obviously wants to beat us,” Mahomes said. “They’re playing good football, their quarterback is playing really good, their defense has always played good with their defensive coordinator.”

“All you can do is just move on, learn from your mistakes, get better and, I mean, I still believe that we can go do what we want to do. It’s just how can we correct it as quickly as possible. We’re at two games left that are guaranteed, and then you talk about the playoffs. All you can do is move on to that next game, get better and try to be better the next time we step on the field.”

The Chiefs fell to 9-6 with the loss.

