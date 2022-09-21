Travis Kelce reacts to getting ‘powerbombed’ by Derwin James Jr.: ‘He surprised the s— out of me’

The Kansas City Chiefs might have won the AFC West battle with the Los Angeles Chargers last week, but safety Derwin James Jr. got the best of tight end Travis Kelce with a powerbomb tackle that led to tons of reaction on social media.

Well, Kelce’s brother, Jason, had him relive that moment during their podcast “New Heights.”

Travis Kelce caught a ball near the goal line from Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes last Thursday, and James was not going to let him collect a touchdown on that play.

“I made a cutback, and then all of a sudden, he is on me like lightning,” Kelce said. “I mean, he surprised the s— out of me. Lower man always wins in football.”

Kelce has a point — usually it’s the guy that gets lower that finishes the play. James got into Kelce’s core and drove through the 6-foot-5, 256-pound tight end until he had him in the air. Luckily, nobody was hurt in the process over the powerful tackle.

Kelce even said James was a gentleman about the situation.

“When I felt him wrap his arms around my legs, I’m chuckling in my mind. I’m like, ‘This is not about to end well for me right now.’ I’m going up, [and] what goes up must come down,” he said.

“The body slam was funny, but what was even more comical is the fact that he asked me after that play or after that drive, he’s like, ‘Bro, you good?’ What a great guy man.”

Kelce added, “It’s not my first time being powerbombed.” So, he at least knew what was going to happen and held on to the football for dear life.

Many players reacted to watching the play, like New England Patriots running back Damien Harris saying, “Yo Derwin James can’t be human,” and retired safety Malcolm Jenkins — a hard-hitter in his own right — calling the play, “Big boy ball!!!”

The Chiefs went on to win the game, 27-24, as Kelce led Kansas City in receiving yards with 51 yards on five catches. James led the Chargers in tackles with six.