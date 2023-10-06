Travis Kelce responds to Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 vaccine dig: ‘Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family’

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers recently took a dig at Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce over his recent partnership with Pfizer in prompting the COVID-19 vaccine, but on Friday the two-time Super Bowl champion responded with his own dig.

Kelce, 33, was asked by reporters during a press conference ahead of Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings about Rodgers’ comments from earlier this week in which he indirectly called Kelce “Mr. Pfizer.”

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said with a laugh.

“I mean, with the stache right now I look like a guy named Mr. Pfizer. Who knew I’d get into the vax wars with Aaron Rodgers, man? Mr. Pfizer vs. the Johnson and Johnson family over there,” Kelce quipped in reference to Jets owner Woody Johnson, an heir of the Johnson & Johnson company.

Rodgers made the remark during his weekly appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” after the Jets 23-20 loss to the Chiefs.

“There’s some sort of moral victory out there that we hung with the champs and that our defense played well,” Rodgers said. “Pat [Mahomes] didn’t have a crazy game, and ‘Mr. Pfizer,’ we shut him down. He didn’t have a crazy impact game. Obviously, he had some yards and stuff, but I felt like, for the most part, we played really tough on defense and played well the last three quarters.”

Kelce has been featured in commercials for the pharmaceutical giant prompting both its COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

When asked about the partnership, Kelce doubled down on his belief in the vaccine.

“Once I got the vaccine – I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So yeah, I stand by it one thousand percent. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer.”

Rodgers has been outspoken about his opposition to the vaccine throughout the pandemic and afterward. In 2021, he was sidelined due to a fractured toe, which many speculated was “COVID toe,” a side effect that he famously debunked when he showed his bare foot to reporters during a press conference.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.