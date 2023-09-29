Travis Kelce responds to Mark Cuban’s suggestion Taylor Swift should dump Chiefs’ star for Mavericks player

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce said earlier this week that he would keep the conversation about football going forward after pop sensation Taylor Swift attended a game at Arrowhead Stadium over the weekend.

However, after Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban encouraged Swift to dump the two-time Super Bowl champion for one of his own players, Kelce chimed in.

During a Thursday appearance on ESPN’s “First Take,” Cuban jokingly suggested that Swift move on from Kelce to date a Mavericks player, adding that there are “a bunch of good-looking single guys” on the roster.

While the relationship between Swift and Kelce remains rumored, the four-time First-Team All-Pro responded to Cuban’s remarks on social media with an interesting suggestion.

“Just sign me to a ten day!” he posted on X, the company formerly known as Twitter.

Dating rumors between Swift and Kelce began to swirl earlier this month, but during the Chiefs’ Week 3 win over the Chicago Bears, Swift was spotted watching the game in a suite with Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce.

The two were spotted together after the game and reportedly spent time together at a Kansas City restaurant with friends and teammates. According to reports, Swift is also expected to attend Sunday’s game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

“Shoutout to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy,” Kelce said on the “New Heights” podcast with brother Jason Kelce. “I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her – the friends and family. She looked amazing. Everybody was talking about her in great light. And on top of that, the day went perfect – for Chiefs fans, of course. It was just impressive.”

Kelce admitted the attention surrounding him and Swift was brought on by himself, but he later added that he will likely just keep the focus on his game going forward.

“I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season doing other guys’ shows like the McAfee show and any other show I go on from here on out,” he said.

“Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kinda where I keep it.”