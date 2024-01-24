Travis Kelce suggests Bills fans hurled insults about family, Patrick Mahomes during playoff game

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce said in the latest episode of his podcast that Buffalo Bills fans’ trash talk during their playoff game over the weekend crossed a line.

Kelce noted Wednesday in the latest episode of his “New Heights” podcast that the heart he put up was directed at Bills fans.

“I had to spread the love baby, you’ve always got to spread that love, baby. There was a lot of hate pulling up to that stadium,” Kelce said. “A lot of understandable hate. Coming into their house, they want to make it rowdy. Did it get a little disrespectful? 1,000%. Did it get a little extra? 1,000%.

“I’m not going to say because that’s what they want, I’m not going to relay it. Some things were said about the family, some pretty inappropriate things were said about Pat Mahomes. It was pretty whack. I get it, coming into a hostile environment. I just wanted them to know it isn’t mutual. … I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love, baby.”

It was initially thought he was aiming his love at his girlfriend Taylor Swift and his shirtless brother Jason as they sat in a suite at Highmark Stadium for the game. Swift and the family celebrated the touchdown. Jason Kelce ripped his shirt off and yelled in jubilation toward the Bills fans.

Travis Kelce finished the game with two touchdown catches – his first multi-touchdown game since last year’s playoffs against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Kansas City now gets to play the Baltimore Ravens on the road for the AFC Championship. It is the sixth consecutive appearance in the conference title game for Kansas City.

