Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift don’t listen to outside noise: ‘As long as we’re happy’

Travis Kelce’s off-the-field life has taken the NFL by storm during the 2023 NFL season.

Kelce’s relationship with pop sensation Taylor Swift has been the talk of the league as the Kansas City Chiefs have attempted to defend their Super Bowl LVII victory.

Ahead of Kansas City’s matchup with the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, Kelce discussed the high level of attention that he’s garnered this season.

“I’d be silly to say that I didn’t notice it go up,” Kelce said Friday. “I think the Super Bowl helped that and, obviously, how I live my off-field life definitely helps out. But I brought this upon myself and I do enjoy having fun with it all. The biggest thing is making sure my focus is right here in this building.”

Kelce’s very public relationship has caused some to question whether the nine-time Pro Bowler has been as focused on the field as he should be.

“It’s just outside noise,” Kelce said when asked about the challenges of his public persona. “Dealing with everyone else’s perspective of things. You hear the media throughout the year if we’re not having success, maybe throw it out there that I wasn’t focused, or the team isn’t focused on certain things. If you’re in this building, you know exactly what’s going on.

“So, you have to compartmentalize what you’re hearing and make sure that you’re staying on task and giving everybody in the building and on that team the right perception when you walk in the building.”

For Kelce and Swift, the focus is on their happiness even as the “outside noise” continues to grow.

“The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” Kelce said when asked whether he and Swift have discussed how to deal with the attention. “That’s all that matters.”

Swift has become a regular sight at Chiefs games this season, attending each of Kansas City’s two previous playoff games. Neither Kelce nor Swift has confirmed her attendance for Sunday’s game in Baltimore.

The Chiefs will be playing in their sixth consecutive championship game with quarterback Patrick Mahomes under center.

Kansas City will be looking to play in their fourth Super Bowl over five seasons.