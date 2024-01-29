Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift share celebratory kiss as fans wonder if she’ll show up to Super Bowl LVIII

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift added another chapter to their love story on Sunday night as the Kansas City Chiefs star and the pop icon shared a kiss after the team’s AFC Championship victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The CBS broadcast caught Kelce and Swift kissing after Kansas City topped Baltimore, 17-10, and earned a trip to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in five years.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X

Kelce finished with 11 catches for 116 yards and a crucial touchdown in the first quarter. He caught the ball with one hand for the game’s first score. He also set a record for most postseason catches all time, surpassing Jerry Rice’s mark of 151.

As the game ended, NFL fans began to speculate over whether Swift will be at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas. The problem is the pop star’s travel schedule.

The Eras Tour is going overseas to Japan starting on Feb. 7. Swift and company will be performing at the Tokyo Dome through Feb. 10. Sports business reporter Darren Rovell broke down how Swift would be able to attend the game on Feb. 11.

CHIEFS HEADING BACK TO SUPER BOWL AFTER BEATING RAVENS IN AFC CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

“Taylor Swift performs in Japan the night before the Super Bowl. It will end around 10pm Tokyo time (5 am Las Vegas time),” Rovell wrote on X.

“The flight from Tokyo to Vegas takes 12 hours, meaning Swift can arrive at 5pm local on the day before the Super Bowl, 25 hours, 35 mins before kickoff.”

Former Miami Marlins President David Samson added: “For those wondering, Taylor Swift can do a concert Saturday night 2/10 in Tokyo and easily be in Vegas for the game on Sunday 2/11. You actually land before you take off. And that is what she will do.”

It all goes well, Swift could potentially be in Las Vegas as the Chiefs prepare for the game. She’ll only have a small window to help Kelce either celebrate the Super Bowl or console him after a loss.

If Kansas City wins, they will become the first team since the New England Patriots to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.