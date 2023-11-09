Travis Kelce will travel to Argentina to see Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’: report

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is heading out of the country again, and it is not for football this time.

Instead, Kelce will be going to Argentina this week for Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” stop in the South American country, according to Page Six.

The Chiefs have a bye week, which leads many players to go on small vacations to spend time with love ones. In Kelce’s case, that means heading out to see Swift on tour once more.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Kelce’s NFL duties are at the top of his mind though.

“He has to be back on Sunday for practice on Monday,” an insider told Page Six.

The Chiefs return to the field on Nov. 20, when Kelce will go against his older brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles in a Super Bowl LVII rematch in Kansas City.

CHIEFS’ TRAVIS KELCE HINTS AT TRAVELING TO SOUTH AMERICA TO SUPPORT TAYLOR SWIFT’S TOUR DURING TEAM’S BYE WEEK

Kelce did hint that he was going on a special trip during his “New Heights” podcast with his brother. The “Eras Tour” kicks off its international stops in Buenos Aires from Nov. 9-11, followed by stops in Rio de Janeiro (Nov. 18-19) and São Paulo, Brazil (Nov. 24-26).

“My skin’s getting real pale,” Travis said to Jason on their podcast. “I gotta go somewhere sunny. Somewhere south. … Closer to the equator.”

Swift’s international “Eras Tour” dates will conclude in Vancouver, British Columbia, on Dec. 8, 2024, hitting various continents on the way.

As Swift has been preparing for this moment to take her tour overseas, she has not been present for the past two Chiefs games, which has led many to speculate about Kelce’s performances.

That first game was two weeks ago against the Denver Broncos, a surprising 24-9 loss for the Chiefs, when Kelce had just six catches for 58 yards and no touchdowns – an average day for someone of his stature in the league.

The Chiefs then went to Frankfurt, Germany this past week to face the Miami Dolphins as the NFL continues to expand their exposure overseas. Kelce had just 14 yards on three catches, though the Chiefs won 21-14 to improve to 7-2 on the year.

These two performances come after Kelce had a season-high 179 yards with a touchdown against the Los Angeles Chargers, where Swift was in-person showing off her touchdown handshake with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, in a suite at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Fans will see how Kelce performs in a highly anticipated matchup when he returns, but he looks to “Shake It Off” in Argentina before getting back on the field next week.