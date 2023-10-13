Travis Kelce’s big day helps Chiefs’ win streak extend to 5; Broncos’ woes continue

Taylor Swift was at Arrowhead Stadium, so Travis Kelce had to show out.

But for the tight end, it’s pretty much just business as usual. He finished with nine catches for 124 yards, both season-highs, in the Kansas City Chiefs‘ 19-8 win over the Denver Broncos on Thursday night.

Kelce did most of his damage in the first half, as he made seven catches for 109 yards. Even more impressive is he did this on a bum ankle after spraining it this past Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings.

The injury looked worse than it was at first, but even after he returned in that game, he scored a touchdown.

Kelce couldn’t find the end zone in this one – in fact, Kansas City’s lone touchdown was scored by Kadarius Toney, while Harrison Butker knocked down two field goals to put Kansas City up 13-0 at the half. The Broncos had just 94 total yards of offense in the first half, as Russell Wilson threw for just 37 yards and an interception.

Butker knocked down his third field goal of the night on the first drive of the second half, but both offenses were slow for the rest of the night. Denver finally got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter with an impressive one-handed catch in the end zone by Courtland Sutton. Javonte Williams ran it in for the two-point conversion, and suddenly, it was a one-possession game.

But the Chiefs were able to waste some clock and drive far enough down the field for Butker to drill his fourth field goal of the night, putting the Chiefs up 11 with 1:55 to go.

It was not an offensive showing like some expected, but for Kansas City, they did more than enough, as Denver continues to struggle. They fell to 1-5 on the season, and Wilson completed just 13 of his 22 passes for a grand total of 95 yards. He threw two picks, and Denver racked up just 197 yards of total offense to Kansas City’s 389.

Mahomes threw for 306 yards on 30-of-40 passing, while Isiah Pacheco ran for 64 yards on 16 carries – he also has six catches for 36 yards.

The Chiefs have now won five straight after losing the season opener – they will host the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, while Denver hosts the Green Bay Packers.

Denver has now lost 16 straight games to Kansas City.