Travis Kelce’s brother on NFL star’s Taylor Swift dating rumors: ‘I think it’s all 100% true’

Travis Kelce’s brother, Jason, said Wednesday in a radio interview that he thinks the rumors about the Kansas City Chiefs tight end dating pop superstar Taylor Swift are “100% true.”

Jason Kelce, the star lineman for the Philadelphia Eagles, was asked about the rumors on 94 WIP in Philadelphia.

“It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know what’s happening in Travis’ love life and I try to keep a, you know, his business kind of his business and stay out of that world,” Kelce explained.

“But having said that, man, I think he’s doing great. I think it’s all 100% true.”

Reps for Travis Kelce and Swift didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

The Eagles player’s comments came after he was asked about the dating rumors. Amazon analyst Tony Gonzalez was trying to get him to open up about it.

“I have seen these rumors, I cannot comment,” Jason said with a laugh, as quarterback Jalen Hurts added it felt like they were on “Gossip TV.”

“Ever since ‘Catching Kelce,’ everybody’s been infatuated with Travis’ love life,” Jason said, referencing a 2016 reality dating show that featured the Kansas City Chiefs star.

“I don’t really know what’s going on there. So, yeah, I know Trav is having fun, and we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

Earlier this week, a report from The Messenger linked the four-time first-team All-Pro selection to Swift. According to the report, the two have been “quietly hanging out” for weeks.

Travis revealed on his podcast “New Heights” back in July that he made a failed attempt to meet with Swift and give her his number during a concert he attended.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” Travis told his older brother, Jason, at the time. “So, I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets, and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he added.

Travis Kelce returned to the field on Sunday. He was welcomed back with a Swift-inspired announcer call when he scored a touchdown against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.