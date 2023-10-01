Travis Kelce’s White House mic moment resurfaces as Chiefs arrive for Jets game

All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce has touched down in New Jersey.

Kelce and the Chiefs arrived at the New Jersey side of the Hudson River ahead of their highly anticipated matchup with the New York Jets – a game that is expected to feature pop star Taylor Swift.

Cameras captured Kelce entering the Chiefs presumed team hotel. Kelce was seen wearing a black “Wayne’s World” hat, an inside-out style suit jacks and a white shirt.

Swift, who has been linked to Kelce, was reportedly spotted in New York City with Brittany Mahomes. Brittany is married to Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Kelce sat out the Chiefs season opener due to an injury. During Kansas City’s Week 3 blowout win over the Bears, Swift watched from a suite inside Arrowhead Stadium. The music star cheered throughout the game and sat next to Travis’ mom, Donna.

All of this comes as a viral video from this summer of Kelce at the White House resurfaces across social media.

Patrick Mahomes went viral in June after he successfully blocked the star tight end from speaking at the podium during the team’s visit to the White House following their victory in Super Bowl LVII.

During a June episode of the “New Heights” podcast Eagles offensive lineman Jason Kelce called out his brother’s apparently obvious move in trying to distract President Biden, so he could say something at the president’s podium.

“It was the oldest trick in the book and Joe fell for it,” Jason said with a laugh. “I mean come on.”

Kelce recently told ESPN’s Pat McAfee he invited Swift to one of his games.

“I threw the ball in her court and, you know, I told her, ‘I’ve seen you rock the stage at Arrowhead and you might have to come see me rock the stage at Arrowhead and see which one is a little more lit,'” Kelce said during the interview.

Kelce did not speak to reporters after last week’s game, but he was spotted leaving with Swift in a convertible.

“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said on his “New Heights” podcast this week. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

Kelce has also been the subject of a recent social media trend that jokingly claims his association with Swift has “put him on the map.” Viral TikTok videos show people reacting to the idea that “Taylor Swift put Travis Kelce on the map.”

Swift’s expected appearance has appeared to have driven up ticket prices, with 300-level tickets starting at $91 on the secondary market as of Saturday night. Last week, Kelce had one of the top 5 selling NFL jerseys following Swift’s cameo.

