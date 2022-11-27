Trevor Lawrence leads Jaguars to stunning victory over Ravens with late touchdown, 2-point conversion

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars stunned the Baltimore Ravens with a last-second touchdown and two-point conversion to win the game, 28-27.

Lawrence led Jacksonville on a 10-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 10-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones Jr. who somehow was able to stay in bounds as he caught a pass from Lawrence. After the play was confirmed as a touchdown, Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson decided to go for the win.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

On the conversion attempt, Lawrence found Zay Jones to give Jacksonville the lead with 14 seconds left.

Lamar Jackson led Baltimore down the field and gave Justin Tucker a very long shot to win the game. Tucker attempted a 67-yard field goal with 3 seconds left, but it fell just short.

BRONCOS’ RUSSELL WILSON GETS EARFUL FROM TEAMMATE, CRITICISM ON SOCIAL MEDIA AS TEAM FALTERS VS. PANTHERS

Lawrence had three touchdown passes to go along with 321 yards through the air. Zay Jones had 11 catches for 145 yards and the all-important conversion. Marvin Jones Jr., JaMycal Hasty and Jamal Agnew each had touchdown catches from Lawrence.

For the Ravens, Jackson was 16 of 32 for 254 yards. He added 89 yards on the ground. Gus Edwards had a crucial fumble with 5:49 left that led to a Jaguars field goal. Baltimore recovered and scored a touchdown but couldn’t hold down the door.

Edwards had 52 rushing yards and a touchdown. Josh Oliver led Baltimore with four catches for 76 yards and a touchdown.

Jacksonville moved to 4-7 with the win and Baltimore fell to 7-4.