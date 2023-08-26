Trey Lance wanted opportunity to compete for backup QB job elsewhere, Kyle Shanahan says

The Trey Lance experience in San Francisco came to an end Friday when the 49ers traded the No. 3 pick of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Dallas Cowboys for a 2024 fourth-round selection.

The move came days after San Francisco announced Sam Darnold as the backup quarterback behind Brock Purdy, stirring speculation that Lance would be moved.

Lance was excused from Wednesday’s practice following the news in order to “clear his head,” according to ESPN.

Following San Francisco’s 23-12 preseason loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Kyle Shanahan discussed the decision to move on from Lance.

“When we told Trey, when we told him that he wasn’t the two [quarterback], I said we’d like to keep him here as the three. But we also want to do what’s good for him, too,” Shanahan told reporters.

“And when we looked into other teams, and he told us that he would like another opportunity to go somewhere where he had a chance to be the No. 2,” Shanahan continued. “We thought we got some good deals for him. There was a number of teams involved. To end up getting the fourth was a little better than we anticipated and clears up a lot of money and allows a better situation for him, too.”

The start to Lance’s career has been rocky after the 49ers traded three first-round draft picks in order to move up in the 2021 draft to acquire him.

Lance was named the starter for 2022 after sitting behind Jimmy Garoppolo as a rookie.

In just his second start, Lance broke his ankle, ending his season. Purdy took over in Week 13 after Garoppolo broke his foot, winning seven straight games as the starter before tearing his UCL in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Cowboys are set at the starting quarterback position as Dak Prescott enters his eighth NFL season. Lance is expected to be the third-string quarterback in Dallas, according to NFL Network.