Trey Wingo on Caesars’ 18-wheeler tour, why it’s ‘Super Bowl or bust’ for the Bills

Caesars Entertainment will hit the road for Week 2 of the 2022 season and beyond as the Caesars Sportsbook & Casino Truck makes its first appearance in Orchard Park, N.Y., Monday night when the Buffalo Bills host the Tennessee Titans.

It will be the Bills’ first home game of the season.

The team is coming off a win over the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and is among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season. The Bills haven’t made an appearance in the Super Bowl since the 1993 season.

Trey Wingo, the chief trends officer and brand ambassador for Caesars Sportsbook, told Fox News Digital in a recent interview the fully loaded 18-wheeler is an all-in-one mobile facility for on-site production and will give fans a unique experience before the game kicks off.

“It’s really a fun way to have a fan experience at the game,” Wingo said. “It’s sort of like a traveling pregame show, slash tailgate, slash game preview situation. Wherever we go with the truck, starting in Buffalo, we’re going to have Hall of Famers from the Bills and all kinds of … giveaways and creating a bunch of content ahead of the game, which is going to be absolutely epic.”

Caesars said the truck includes a state-of-the-art production and fully equipped podcast studio. Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions will also be involved with the tour.

“The team at Omaha could not be more excited to hit the road with our friends at Caesars this football season,” Manning said in a news release. “Alongside Caesars, we’ve designed an unforgettable live experience that is sure to delight sports fans across the country.”

Wingo, Kenny Mayne and other figures in the football world will also be on the tour.

Wingo described the 18-wheeler as like a Madden Cruiser “on steroids.” The late John Madden used a converted Greyhound bus to travel for his broadcast assignments instead of flying.

The tractor-trailer will also be on hand for the Bills’ Week 4 game against the Ravens.

Buffalo will look to keep building on its big win over the Rams last week. Wingo said the Bills, according to Caesars Sportsbook, are the favorites to win the AFC and the Super Bowl, and Josh Allen is the favorite to win the NFL MVP.

“It’s really weird because Buffalo has never won a Super Bowl, as everybody knows, and they went to four straight from (Super Bowl) 25 to 28. I don’t think there’s ever been more pressure on a Bills team than this team. It is all there for them. Like, they have everything,” Wingo said.

“They have a superstar quarterback. They have a lot of weapons around them. They have a good offensive line. Remember, this defense last year in Buffalo was the No. 1 overall defense, the No. 1 scoring defense, the No. 1 pass defense and the best defense on third. And they added Von Miller, who had two sacks and three tackles for losses in that opener against the Rams. It really is Super Bowl or bust and that’s a weird place for a Buffalo Bills fan to be when you think about it.”