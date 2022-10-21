Trial of Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff postponed

A federal judge has postponed the trial of Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff.

The Baltimore Sun reports that Roy McGrath asked the judge through his lawyer to postpone the trial because federal prosecutors had handed over more than 8,800 pages of evidence in recent weeks.

McGrath briefly served as Hogan’s top adviser before resigning after a report in the newspaper detailed a severance payment he received from the government-owned nonprofit Maryland Environmental Service.

McGrath also wants the opportunity to review the evidence in his case personally, his defense attorney, Joseph Murtha, said in court Thursday. But because he lives in Florida, he cannot look at discovery documents in the case while out of state, per an agreement with the prosecution.

McGrath faces an eight-count federal indictment. Charges include wire fraud, including securing a $233,648 severance payment equal to one year of salary.

U.S. District Judge Deborah Boardman did not immediately set a new trial date, but said she would do so in the near future once all the parties were able to look at their calendars.

The trial had been scheduled to begin next week.