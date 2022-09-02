Tropical Storm Danielle forecast to become first hurricane of Atlantic season

Tropical Storm Danielle is forecast to become the first hurricane of a strangely quiet Atlantic hurricane season late Friday morning.

The storm has strengthened, with maximum sustained winds near 70 mph and higher gusts,

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center.

Additional strengthening is expected, according to the National Hurricane Center.

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE FORMS IN THE ATLANTIC OCEAN, NOT CURRENTLY A THREAT TO LAND

The system was located about 900 miles west of the Azores and is moving eastward at 3 mph.

There are no coastal warnings or watches in effect and the storm is not currently a threat to any land.

Forecasters said the storm is predicted to meander over the open Atlantic during the coming days.

Danielle comes amid an eerily calm hurricane season in the Atlantic.

NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER MONITORING TROPICAL WAVES IN THE CARIBBEAN AND ATLANTIC

Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach told The Associated Press that this is the first time since 1941 that the Atlantic has gone from July 3 to the end of August with no named storms.

In the Eastern Northern Pacific, Tropical Storm Javier formed.

Early Friday morning, it was about 236 miles south-southwest of Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Javier has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.

It is moving northwest near 10 mph and an increase in forward speed is expected through early Saturday.

Hurricane season peaks around Sept. 10 and stretches through Nov. 30.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.