Tropical Storm Ian: Florida counties institute curfews, say violations could mean fines, jail time

Multiple Florida counties struck by Hurricane Ian, which is now a tropical storm, instituted curfews Wednesday and said those who don’t comply face fines and jail time.

Lee, Collier, Volusia and Flagler Counties all implemented curfews to keep people indoors.

The city of Naples also has a curfew in place indefinitely, which does not apply to first responders.

Lee County’s curfew expires Friday at 6 a.m. A notice to boil drinking water is also in effect for the southwest Florida county.

Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Thursday morning that deaths from the storm in the area were in the hundreds.

“As Hurricane Ian approaches landfall, extremely hazardous conditions are on our roadways,” the city of Naples said. “The City of Naples has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety and welfare of City of Naples residents, visitors and first responders.”

Volusia County and Flagler County — both in central Florida — have also announced curfews.

Volusia County curfews started at 8 p.m. Wednesday and lifted at 7 a.m. Thursday. The curfew returns Thursday at 8 p.m. until Friday at 7 a.m..

Flagler County’s curfew is similar, running from Wednesday at 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Thursday. Both Volusia and Flagler County have said breaking the curfews could result in fines of up to $500 and up to 60 days in jail.

Collier County’s curfew expired Thursday morning. The county said violations would mean a second-degree misdemeanor.