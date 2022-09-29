Tropical Storm Ian: Florida will continue to see heavy rain, flash flooding

Tropical Storm Ian is weakening over land, but will still bring very strong winds, up to 24 inches of rain and life-threatening flash flooding for the north-central Florida region and into Georgia and the Carolinas.

LIVE UPDATES: IAN DOWNGRADED TO TROPICAL STORM, MORE THAN 2.5M FLORIDA RESIDENTS WITHOUT POWER

The system will move out into the Atlantic and then make another landfall over the Southeast coast, with the potential for destructive storm surge, strong sustained winds and widespread flooding rainfall.

Power outages will still be possible for a widespread area of the Southeast, and tropical tornadoes will also be a hazard.

Across the rest of the U.S, cooler temperatures will move into the East, and the Northwest will also see unsettled and cooler weather heading into the weekend.