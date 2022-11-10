Tropical Storm Nicole batters Florida, 2 people electrocuted to death by downed power lines

Two people died Thursday morning after they came in contact with an active, downed power line in Central Florida left in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole, authorities said.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded at about 9:30 a.m. to an intersection at Bayfront Parkway and Pershing Avenue after someone called about a man who was seen on the ground, the sheriff’s office stated in a news release.

Deputies said the man had reportedly gotten out of a vehicle and touched the live power line. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities said a woman he was traveling with was also electrocuted. She was taken to a local hospital where she died of her injuries.

State and local government officials have urged Florida residents to exercise extreme caution if outdoors during Tropical Storm Nicole while officials assist in storm cleanup.

Duke Energy reminded people never to touch or attempt to move a downed power line and to assume all lines are live.

“We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”